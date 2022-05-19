Legendary's MonsterVerse Series Adds Wandavision Director

✖

Wandavision was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe television series released onto Disney+ and according to many fans of the MCU, it remains one of the best. With Scarlet Witch returning as the villain of Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, it seems that one of the creators responsible for Wanda and Vision's cul-de-sac days is set to join Apple TV+'s television series which is set to bring back Godzilla and the Titans that first appeared in Legendary PIctures' MonsterVerse. Needless to say, this will be quite the match made in heaven for many pop culture fans.

Shakman is set to direct the first two episodes of this new kaiju-filled series, while also taking on the role of executive producer. For his work on Wandavision, the director received an Emmy nomination and has worked on a number of different series during his time in the industry, including the likes of It's Always Sunny in Philidelphia, Made Men, Game of Thrones, and The Boys. While details are still being revealed when it comes to the return of Godzilla and his fellow Titans, rumors are beginning to swirl that Wyatt Russell is being sought to be the leading man of the show, with additional rumors swirling that his famous father, Kurt Russel, might also have a role waiting for him.

The official description for this upcoming series, according to Variety, reads as such:

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the Monsterverse series will explore one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch."

Wanda's future following her latest appearance in the MCU and her fight against Stephen Strange is up in the air at this point, though considering how popular Elizabeth Olsen has become, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Scarlet Witch once again returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe down the line.

Are you hyped that Matt Shakman is set to bring Godzilla and his fellow kaiju back to the screen? What Titans do you want to see make their Western appearance for the first time within Legendary's MonsterVerse? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.

Via Variety