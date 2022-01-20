Godzilla Fans Are Hyped For The New Monsterverse Series

Apple+ TV is about see a number of giant monsters make landfall, as Legendary Pictures has announced that Godzilla and his popular kaiju friends will be getting a new television series. While details about the plot of the series and the release date are still anyone’s guess, fans are ecstatic at the fact that the lizard king will be making a return and aren’t scared to share their thoughts online.

Legendary’s Official Twitter Account shared the big news that Godzilla and his giant friends would be making a major comeback on Apple+ TV, with a yet unnamed project that will continue the MonsterVerse and once again bring the lizard king back to the West following the success of Godzilla Vs. Kong:

https://twitter.com/Legendary/status/1484300571817377797?s=20

Kaiju Fans Are Excited

https://twitter.com/intothenightx/status/1484307829460664323?s=20

He’s Coming Back

https://twitter.com/KumongatheBrave/status/1484307797911093254?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Work On The Humans

https://twitter.com/Takaiju_Art/status/1484303325348597760?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Smiles All Around

https://twitter.com/CamronOde21/status/1484306154557632517?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Monsterverse Is Alive And Well

https://twitter.com/TheOrangeTroll/status/1484308957808054281?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This Does Put A Smile On Our Faces

https://twitter.com/LPenguin147/status/1484301759841509380?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Long Live The King

https://twitter.com/Tom_Jurassic/status/1484303590546018309?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

More Mothra Please

https://twitter.com/V0lDDRIFTER/status/1484305462967214368?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s Everything