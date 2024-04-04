Godzilla Needs Way More MonsterVerse Screentime

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has expanded the MonsterVerse with another story, but it still doesn't feature as much Godzilla as the MonsterVerse really needs. One of the central appeals of the MonsterVerse has been the idea of seeing a new version of Godzilla in action. But ever since the 2014 film, the focus has been on the human characters caught in the middle of Godzilla's natural disaster tendencies. This means that each Godzilla sighting is shorter than expected with the idea of making as maximum an impact as possible within as short of a time as possible too.

When totaling the amount of minutes of screen time across the MonsterVerse (as noted by Mr. Goji on X, who's gone viral for doing so), Godzilla is in a total of 40 minutes across each of the four films starring the Titan thus far. This seems like a lot, but it only rounds up to an estimated 10 minutes for each film with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire only having about eight minutes of Godzilla time on screen. This is kind of egregious for how this franchise is progressing and telling more Titan centric stories.

(Photo: Legendary / Warner Bros. Discovery)

Godzilla Needs More Screen Time

It's fine for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to feature less of the Titan as Kong has the primary story. Kong's venture down into the Hollow Earth is what sparks the film's conflict against new Titan foes, and Godzilla is more of a special guest that Kong enlists help from in order to truly take down these powerful new enemies. It's not really Godzilla's story, and that's been the case for the other films as well even when Godzilla is supposed to be the star fighting for dominance.

It's something director Adam Wingard noted as well as he revealed that a potential sequel would feature Godzilla getting more of a starring role in the story much as Kong did in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. That would be the way to alleviate the issue of Godzilla somehow always getting pushed to the background. That's been one of the major flaws of the MonsterVerse. Godzilla should be more prominent, and should be an active participant in the story rather than an obstacle within it.

If the MonsterVerse is going to lean more into the giant monster fights and fun of what this era could bring, then showing off more Godzilla in these projects is the easiest way to usher in this more Showa reminiscent style of the future films to come. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!