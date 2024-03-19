Godzilla Was Just Appointed a Tokyo Police Chief

Godzilla is no stranger to authority. The King of the Monsters is at the top of the food chain, but over the decades, he has contended with tons of police. From Japan to America, Godzilla has given law enforcement a hard time. Now, it seems the kaiju is ready to find out what life is like for police as Godzilla recently stepped in as a Tokyo police chief.

And yes, we are totally serious. Over in Japan, a Tokyo police station hired Godzilla to act as chief for the day, and it seems the monster did not shirk any of his duties.

Godzilla was recently appointed as the chief of a Tokyo police station for one day. pic.twitter.com/u5J1kFlw0l — Kaiju No. 14 (@14_kaiju) March 19, 2024

As you can see above, the wild event brought Godzilla to a local police station, and press greeted the kaiju as he was appointed chief. The monster was then gifted a sash denoting his new title, and Godzilla hit the streets from there. With police at his side, Chief Godzilla met the people he'd be serving, and the media affair was nothing short of surreal.

Of course, Godzilla ended up leaving his position in the force by the end of day. It turns out the kaiju didn't want to stay on as chief. After all, there is no way Godzilla is staying on the good side of police for long, and that future did not sit well with his job.

Obviously, the Toho-backed event put Godzilla on the map in Japan at the perfect time. The kaiju has been a movie powerhouse for decades, but they are enjoying a revival as of late. From Godzilla Minus One to the MonsterVerse, Godzilla is living large right now. And to celebrate, well – it seems the team at Toho decided it was time to get Godzilla a job.

