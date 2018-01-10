‘Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters’ Releases English Dub Trailer

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters is one of the most anticipated anime releases on Netflix in 2018, as the streaming service begins a major push into anime support in 2018 which began with the release of Devilman Crybaby earlier this year.

Now that the film is confirmed for a January 17 release, fans are free to enjoy the first trailer for the film with an English language dub (which you can watch here). The trailer teases Godzilla rampaging across an Earth 20,000 years older. There’s a major war brewing between Godzilla and the future denizens of Earth and now fans in the West will get to see it for themselves.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters is the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 17, 2017 with Netflix distributing the film worldwide January 17. It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast fr the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita. The English dub cast has not be released as of this writing.

The anime film brought a whole new anime spin on the monster, named “Godzilla Earth,” and seeing him brought to life in a different level of CG than the films in the West is surely interesting. Now fans in the West are just eagerly awaiting the film to release on Netflix outside of Japan.

The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

Toho and Netflix’s animated Godzilla film trilogy will definitely be a project standing out among the rest of the storied franchise. For those waiting on more Godzilla, the Western version of Godzilla will be soon be premiering its sequel Godzilla: King of Monsters in March 2019, and Toho’s own Shin Godzilla is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD courtesy of Funimation.