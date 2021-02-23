Godzilla Singular Point Releases New Poster

✖

Godzilla Singular Point has released a new poster ahead of its big release on Netflix! Godzilla is gearing up to have quite a huge March as not only will Godzilla vs. Kong be hitting theaters and HBO Max, but a new Godzilla anime series will be launching with Netflix as well. This new Godzilla anime series, known as Godzilla Singular Point, will be completely different from the divisive anime film trilogy that released with the streaming service some time before. With its upcoming launch only a month away, the series is starting to show itself off in full!

Godzilla Singular Point will be launching with Netflix on March 25th around the world, and with its release near the series has begun to show off much of what it has to offer such as a brand new Godzilla design crafted by Studio Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori. Now we have gotten yet another look at this new Godzilla along with the new characters making an appearance in the film, and you can check it out below:

Netflix has previously confirmed that Godzilla Singular Point will be running for 13 episodes in total, and the series is described as such "Godzilla Singular Point is an all-new animated TV series that marks the beginning of a new project for Godzilla, one of Japan’s most iconic characters. This anime series unfolds over 13 episodes to tell a new and original story unlike anything seen in the Godzilla franchise before."

While Yamamori will be designing the new kaiju, the human characters are actually designed by Blue Exorcist creator Kazue Kato. There's an all-star cast in tow as well with the likes of Yume Miyamoto, Shoya Ishige, Taro Kikuchi, Wataru Takagi, Ayako Takeuchi, Misaki Kuno, Rie Kugimiya, Yohei Azakami, Jin Urayama, Kotori Koiwai, Kenichi Suzumura, Kaho Kouda, Ryotaro Okiayu, Runa Onodera, Tomoyuki Shimura, Hiromichi Tezuka, Masako Isobe, and Kenta Miyake.

What do you think of this newest poster for Godzilla Singular Point? Are you excited for the new anime to hit Netflix next month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!