Godzilla Singular Point Trailer Shows Netflix's Godzilla in Action

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for the upcoming Godzilla Singular Point! Godzilla will soon be getting some massive makeovers in the coming weeks as not only will it be hitting the massive climax of the Monsterverse quadrilogy in Godzilla vs. Kong, but it will be getting a brand new anime makeover releasing on Netflix days before this new Monsterverse film hits theaters. Featuring a brand new Godzilla design from Studio Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori, this new series will be offering a brand new take on the franchise that will also features new human characters from Blue Exorcist creator Kazue Kator.

As Godzilla Singular Point gets ready for its release on Netflix later this month, Netflix Japan has dropped a brand new trailer for the series that shows off the new take on Godzilla in action alongside new looks for Jet Jaguar and a few other Kaiju that seemed to have gotten some big makeovers from their original TOHO incarnations. This goes well with our first taste of the new opening theme for the series as well. Check it out below:

Netflix has previously confirmed that Godzilla Singular Point will be running for 13 episodes in total when it releases on March 25th. The series is officially described as such "Godzilla Singular Point is an all-new animated TV series that marks the beginning of a new project for Godzilla, one of Japan’s most iconic characters. This anime series unfolds over 13 episodes to tell a new and original story unlike anything seen in the Godzilla franchise before."

There's an all-star cast of actors in tow as well with the likes of Yume Miyamoto, Shoya Ishige, Taro Kikuchi, Wataru Takagi, Ayako Takeuchi, Misaki Kuno, Rie Kugimiya, Yohei Azakami, Jin Urayama, Kotori Koiwai, Kenichi Suzumura, Kaho Kouda, Ryotaro Okiayu, Runa Onodera, Tomoyuki Shimura, Hiromichi Tezuka, Masako Isobe, and Kenta Miyake.

