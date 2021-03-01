Godzilla Singular Point Shares Close Look at New Godzilla and Jet Jaguar Designs

✖

Godzilla Singular Point has shared a close look at its new Godzilla and Jet Jaguar designs with some new toys! Although Netflix has experimented with the Godzilla franchise before, Godzilla Singular Point will be a completely different kind of project from that previous trilogy of anime films. Built from the ground up with a brand new creative team, one of the biggest drawing points for the new series is the updated designs for not only Godzilla itself but some of the other TOHO classic Kaiju making an appearance with this new take.

Godzilla Singular Point has launched some new figures in Japan, and they have provided a much closer look at the new Godzilla design alongside the new take on Jet Jaguar shown in the first real trailer for the new series. With the premiere of the series coming lather this month, this is our best look at these new kinds of Kaiju yet and you can check them out below:

Godzilla Singular Point will be releasing on Netflix on March 25th worldwide. Netflix has previously confirmed that the series will be lasting 13 episodes in all, and they describe the series as such "Godzilla Singular Point is an all-new animated TV series that marks the beginning of a new project for Godzilla, one of Japan’s most iconic characters. This anime series unfolds over 13 episodes to tell a new and original story unlike anything seen in the Godzilla franchise before."

Studio Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori is responsible for the new Godzilla and other Kaiju designs for Godzilla Singular Point, and they'll be balanced out by new human characters designed by Blue Exorcist creator Kazue Kato. The cast of the series includes some heavy hitters such as Yume Miyamoto, Shoya Ishige, Taro Kikuchi, Wataru Takagi, Ayako Takeuchi, Misaki Kuno, Rie Kugimiya, Yohei Azakami, Jin Urayama, Kotori Koiwai, Kenichi Suzumura, Kaho Kouda, Ryotaro Okiayu, Runa Onodera, Tomoyuki Shimura, Hiromichi Tezuka, Masako Isobe, and Kenta Miyake.

What do you think of the new designs for Godzilla and Jet Jaguar in Godzilla Singular Point? Excited to check out this series when it releases in Japan later this month?