Godzilla Brings Massive Streaming Slate on Pluto TV

Godzilla has been around for decades, and in that time, the franchise has racked up dozens of films. From its Showa period to its reign in Hollywood, the King of the Monsters has done it all. Now, it is becoming easier than ever to watch some of Godzilla's throwback films thanks to Pluto TV. The site just added a slew of Godzilla movies to its catalog, so fans will want to tune into to the titan's channel ASAP.

If you did not know, Pluto TV kicked off the new year by bringing Godzilla to the forefront. Not long ago, the site's catalog expanded to include a number of Millennium era movies. Combined with the monster's Showa and Heisei era flicks, Pluto TV has an impressive rundown of films, so you can read up on its newest additions below:

Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)



Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla (1994)



Godzilla vs. Destoroyah (1995)



Rebirth of Morthra Trilogy (1996 – 1998)



Godzilla vs. Megaguirus (2000)



Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2001)



Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2002)



Godzilla: Tokyo SOS (2003)



Godzilla Final Wars (2004)



Heisei Era Gamera Series



Sadly, Pluto TV is missing some staples from the Heisei and Millennium eras. For instance, The Return of Godzilla is missing as well as Godzilla vs Biollante. The same goes for Godzilla vs King Ghidorah, Godzilla vs Mother, and Godzilla 2000. These movies have their licenses held by companies like Janus Films, a brand closely tied with Criterion. Pluto TV would have to make separate deals to bring these missing movies to light, but Godzilla fans are hopeful the monster's classic films will start streaming soon.

After all, the world's eyes are on Godzilla this year. Thanks to hits like Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Godzilla Minus One, the franchise is undergoing a global renaissance. There are plenty of fans just learning about Godzilla, and Pluto TV is doing its part to make the monster's history as accessible as possible.

What do you think about this latest Godzilla streaming push? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!