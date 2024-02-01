Godzilla Minus One Vinyl Soundtrack Announced

Godzilla Minus One has little if nothing else to prove. Following its debut in 2023, the monster movie has become a force of nature at the theaters. With more than $100 million USD grossed globally, there is no denying Godzilla Minus One is a hit. Now, the movie is ready to bring its soundtrack home to fans, and it is doing so with a very sweet vinyl.

As you can see here, Amazon has listed the soundtrack of Godzilla Minus One on vinyl. The record is rather pricey at over $110 USD. The vinyl soundtrack comes with two black records labeled with an imagine of Godzilla. As for the cover, the soundtrack folds open to show the kaiju in all his glory. So if you want to check out the film's soundtrack at home, this vinyl would do the trick.

(Photo: Toho Company)

Currently, the Godzilla Minus One soundtrack is slated to release March 8th. The vinyl will be imported from Japan, but pre-orders can get paid delivery for the release date itself. Otherwise, Amazon is offering free delivery by March 11th for those who pre-order the vinyl.

If you are not familiar with Godzilla Minus One, today is the last day the movie is screening in stateside theaters. Not long ago, the monster movie released a black-and-white edition for fans to binge, and it raised the box office total for Godzilla Minus One. The film is now the third highest-grossing international film at the U.S. box office to date. And as many know, the 96th Academy Awards have nominated Godzilla Minus One for Best Visual Effects.

Currently, the movie has yet to find a streaming home, but you can bet demand for Godzilla Minus One is riding high. So if possible, you may want to check out the movie at a screening today while Godzilla is around!

What do you think about this Godzilla Minus One update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!