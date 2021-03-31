Godzilla vs. Kong Director Says There'll Be No Director's Cut

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong director is already saying there won't be a director's cut for the new film! Godzilla vs. Kong will be bringing the MonsterVerse quadrilogy to its climax as the titular titans will be coming to blows after years of build up. With it being the fourth film in this universe and a natural point that this universe had been building towards since its inception, there might be a concern over whether or not it's going to be able to properly fit in four films worth of hype and character development for all the humans and monsters involved.

Director for the film, Adam Wingard, is completely aware of this fact as well and opened up to Variety about the length of the film and the balance in showing off both Godzilla and Kong in great lengths. But when asked whether or not there would be a director's cut or a longer version released later, Wingard revealed, "No Snyder Cut for me. This is it."

Speaking with Variety, Wingard revealed that fans had already been asking him whether or not Godzilla vs. Kong was going to be three hours long, "A lot of the fans online were all asking me is this going to be a three-hour film? When it was announced that it was a little under two hours they immediately thought — when is the director’s cut coming out?"

But in Wingard's view, Godzilla vs. Kong does everything it needs to in that two hours, and the extra hour he could insert would probably not add the kind of material MonsterVerse fans would want to see, "I like movies under two hours. I think if you do a movie over two hours, you better have a damn good reason for it to be that long. At the end of the day, if you’re going to make this movie into three hours, you’re not going to get an extra hour of monsters fighting. You’re going to get an extra hour of people talking about monsters."

HT - Variety