Godzilla Wants to Know What Crossovers It Should Do Next

For those looking ahead for a new Godzilla movie, 2023 is going to be a huge year and now the franchise is reaching out to fans to find out what crossovers the franchise should do next! TOHO recently announced that a new feature film is bringing Godzilla to theaters in Japan some time later this year, and fans have been wondering what to expect from this next major entry in the franchise. But one thing that could be on the slate is a potential crossover with another major franchise, and Godzilla fans have been revealing their ideas of what they want to see.

Godzilla has had plenty of crossovers in the past as the famous Kaiju has fought across many monsters from many different companies over the course of the franchise's tenure (and even showing up in Call of Duty: Warzone Godzilla vs. Kong event last year), but Godzilla still has plenty of opportunity to tear it up with all sorts of other franchises. Taking to their official Twitter account, TOHO is asking fans what kinds of crossovers they hope to see Godzilla in next:

New Godzilla Crossovers for 2023?

Godzilla vs. Gigan Rex was a cool recent short that showed off the kinds of fights fans could see from Godzilla in the future, and as fans respond to TOHO on Twitter, there are all sorts of fun ideas such as Ultraman, Power Rangers, Gamera, Transformers, and many more. There would be all sorts of wild licensing agreements behind the scenes to somehow make it happen, but if all the starts aligned, we could see any of these potentially go down in the future.

But that won't be all for Godzilla, 2023 is looking like a very promising year for the franchise as TOHO is currently working on the next major iteration of the feature films. They have yet to reveal what to expect from this next major take on the famous kaiju, nor whether or not it will be releasing internationally, but it is an exciting prospect nonetheless as more Godzilla is always a good thing.

What kind of crossovers would you want to see from Godzilla in the future? Who do you think could take on the famous kaiju? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!