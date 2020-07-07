Godzilla vs Kong Shares Synopsis for King Kong's Prequel Comics

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong might have been bumped to a new release date next year due to complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that does not mean news about its previously announced King Kong prequel comic has slowed down. Previously announced before the film was officially delayed until next year, King Kong will be getting an official comic book set before the events of the upcoming film. This new prequel will be debuting a new look for the famous Titan, and will most likely be our first introduction to the new version of Kong before its big movie debut.

As reported by Kaiju News Outlet, King Kong will be getting a prequel coming leading into the events of Godzilla vs. Kong with Godzilla vs. Kong: Kingdom Kong. It's aiming for a release on March 30, 2021 and the synopsis describes the prequel comic as such:

"A sequel to the graphic novel Skull Island: Birth of Kong and a prelude to the film Godzilla vs. Kong, the upcoming Kong prequel graphic novel will follow a group of highly skilled military pilots gathered together on Skull Island to see who has 'the right stuff' to take on a dangerous mission into the Hollow Earth."

As the synopsis continues it reveals the real meat of the plot coming in the prequel, "One of the pilots, Audrey, is haunted by the memories of a monstrous clash with one of Godzilla's titanic rivals that left deep scars. When Skull Island is attacked by Camazotz, a bat-like Titan, Audrey must come to terms with her inner demons, and finding his home newly threatened, Kong must rise to face this usurper that would plunge the world into perpetual night."

By the sounds of the prequel, we'll be seeing a much tougher Kong duke it out with a brand new Titan in the franchise before the inevitable face off against Godzilla in the upcoming film. As for when this film will debut, Godzilla vs. Kong has moved (once again) to a new release date of May 21, 2021.

