Godzilla x Kong on Track to Surpass $300 Million at The Box Office

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire had a giant opening weekend in both North America and the world at large. Not only has the latest chapter of the MonsterVerse crossed $100 million at the US box office, but its worldwide take is about to cement its place as the biggest movie of 2024 so far. While it hasn't hit the $300 million mark as of yet, The New Empire is well on its way to passing this major kaiju milestone.

As it stands, Godzilla x Kong is the biggest movie of the MonsterVerse at the box office. Ironically enough, the movie had the lowest budget of around $150 million, meaning that it is on course to earn back its production budget, if it hasn't already. Despite this fact, Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros have yet to reveal what is in store for the future of the MonsterVerse. While a third entry in the kaiju crossover might be a safe bet following The New Empire's success, there is also the possibility of the kaijus returning to the small screen. Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters was the biggest series of the streaming service to date, and the first season finale sets the stage for a return of the monster-chasing organization.

The MonsterVerse Reigns Supreme

The New Empire's current box office take has it at around $218 million USD worldwide, but it is once again predicted to dominate the box office in North America. With the kaiju film already a hit in China and its run only entering its second week, a $300 million dollar take at the worldwide box office seems in sight for Godzilla and Kong before its theatrical run returns to the Hollow Earth. In fact, it is predicted to potentially clear $300 million by this Sunday, April 7th.

In our review of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, we noted that the human characters might have a role to play, but this film is all about the kaiju, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire does not entirely get rid of the regular people on the call sheet, but pulls back on them considerably and even cuts down the cast size to maybe a third of the other movies in the franchise. Where Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire makes up ground in that regard is by fully committing to its title kaiju as characters. 2021's Godzilla vs Kong really offered the great ape more personality, accentuating his features to give him more human-like mannerisms, and he has now fully become a main character in this story. Full sequences of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire play without dialogue as Kong explores the world and meets kaiju, both friendly and adversarial."

