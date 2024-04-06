Godzilla X Kong Box Office Set To Dominate Second Weekend

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to roar again in its second weekend at the box office. Last week, the Monsterverse feature managed to defy most expectations and claim the biggest debut of 2024 from Dune: Part Two. There's very real reason to believe that Godzilla x Kong could end up bringing in $30 million this week. That result would see the $8 million Friday total windmill into another gangbusters weekend at the movies. No one knew what to make of another Godzilla entry that was lighter-toned than Internet darling Godzilla Minus One. But, it turns out people really just love giant lizards. (Especially when giant apes are in the mix.)

The other big story out of this weekend at the movies is the rise of Dev Patel's Monkey Man. The little movie that could is charging towards a $10 million opening. As the denizens of social media have been crying out for new movies and ideas, they have put some of their money where their mouths are with this one. (It would be nice to see this kind of fervor around a non-action new project, but that will come in time.) For now, Patel's directorial triumph seems likely to finish ahead of The First Omen, which is poised to bring home a respectable $8 million this weekend as it battles Kung Fu Panda 4.

How Good Is Godzilla X Kong?

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

While social media was giving Godzilla Minus One its flowers, the Monsterverse series was patiently waiting to blow the doors off of cinemas. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry reviewed the new movie for our site. In his write-up, he praised the stylish approach to large-scale fisticuffs. However, he did point out that there are some rough patches before the film truly gets to pound its chest.

"Filmmaker Adam Wingard has taken the reins on the MonsterVerse and delivered what audiences have believed they wanted since the start with a beat 'em up, crowd-pleasing blockbuster," Perry argued. "Since its inception, this Americanized version of the kaiju has become a multiplex mainstay, and the desire from fans has been to excise as much of the human element as possible and to stick to the gargantuan slugfests. There is a substantial amount of the latter, which would all be cheer-worthy moments on their own, but build toward a final clash that is terrific in its execution."

Could Godzilla x Kong keep the streak going for three weeks? Let us know down in the comments!