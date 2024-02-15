Godzilla x Kong Director Praises Godzilla Minus One as One of the Titan's Best Films Yet

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has a high bar to climb if it is hoping to hit the same heights as Godzilla Minus One. The latest film focusing on the king of the monsters was praised by audiences and critics alike, as the visual effects have been recognized for an Academy Award. In a new interview with the directors of both films, Wingard and Takashi discuss one another's kaiju-filled universes.

Here's what the director of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Adam Wingard, had to say when praising the recent work of director Takashi Yamazaki, "It was fantastic. It's one of the best Godzilla movies I've ever seen. Their take on Godzilla is so different than mine. I'm following the later '60s, 70s Showa pattern, where Godzilla is the hero character. In Minus One, Godzilla reacts in a way that's metaphorical to what the characters are going through. It's such a different movie than ours tonally. You're getting more Godzilla now than ever, but you're seeing all sides of him. It's really super-cool."

(Photo: Legendary & Toho)

Godzilla Minus One: The New Empire

Godzilla Minus One's director, Takashi Yamazaki, also took the chance to discuss the MonsterVerse, which has been a hit for Legendary Pictures, and most recently for Apple TV+ with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, "The Hollywood interpretation of Godzilla is a very interesting use of the IP. It can endure and survive many different interpretations. To me, it's a more fun version of what Godzilla can be – the classic Toho version did explore something like that at one point in its history. Within that genre, I think they do a good job of balancing what the humans do, versus what the kaiju are doing."

If you want to learn more about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, here's how Warner Bros Pictures describes the upcoming kaiju crossover arriving on March 29th, "This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Via Empire Magazine