It's Time for the MonsterVerse to Introduce Hedorah

Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse is seeing some serious success thanks to the weekend opening of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Bringing in far more money at the box office than originally predicted, the future prospects for this kaiju-packed universe are looking good at the moment. Should Kong or Godzilla need a new monster to fight in the future, kaiju fans should look no further than one of the creepiest, more horrific giant beasts to ever spawn from the Toho Universe. It's time for the MonsterVerse to welcome Hedorah to the fold.

If you're unfamiliar with this sludge-like kaiju, Hedorah first appeared in the 1971 film, Godzilla Vs. Hedorah. Ironically enough, Hedorah's origin is somewhat close to that of Shin Godzilla, arriving on Earth and developing from a much simpler organism into a world destroyer that was easily one of the most terrifying threats to humanity in the kaiju-universe. Hedorah's name itself means "sludge, slim, or ooze" in Japanese, and it sure does live up to its name. Even when it was brought to life using prosthetics and a man in a suit, there was something unsettling about the design of Hedorah that would translate quite well to the MonsterVerse.

(Photo: Warner Bros & Toho)

Hedorah Vs. Godzilla x Kong

Hedorah would make for a great threat that would once again unite Kong and Godzilla, specifically thanks to how it is able to decimate humanity in a short time frame. During its initial appearance, Hedorah demonstrates the ability to transform itself into a hovering, ufo-shaped construct, making its way through the skies. Unfortunately, whoever or whatever is below it dies, thanks in part to the pollution and toxic mist that it exudes.

Hedorah is also begging for an appearance in the MonsterVerse as it has never made an appearance in any western kaiju movies to this point. While Hedorah would return in the likes of Godzilla: Final Wars and Godzilla: Planet of The Monsters, and more recently the short film Godzilla Vs. Hedorah in 2021, the lurking sludge hasn't been given the opportunity to fight the new universe of kaiju in North America.

Ironically enough, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' showrunner Chris Black stated that when thinking of kaiju to inject in a potential season two, Hedorah might be close to the top of the list. The popular Apple TV+ series has yet to be confirmed for a second season, though with the recent success of the MonsterVerse, the odds are good that that Monarch will return.

Which Kaiju do you want to see make the leap to the MonsterVerse? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the New Empire.