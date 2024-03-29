Does Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is finally here. It has been a few years since the MonsterVerse put down its latest entry, and fans have been waiting on its top titans. Godzilla and Kong come together in this blockbuster to protect the world from a threat hidden deep within the Earth. So as its credits go up, you might be wondering if there is a post-credits scene to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Well, we have your answer. There is no post-credits scene or even mid-credits scene to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. However, there is something you should listen to at the end of the movie. So be warned! There are major spoilers below for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire!

Once the credits wrap on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, a cry can be heard without any visuals. The cry seems to come from Mothra as the mother moth appears in this movie. In the wake of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the movie series was left bereft as Mothra sacrificed themselves to power up Godzilla. However, the kaiju did not exit the scene before putting in some contingency plans. It seems Mothra eggs were left scattered across the globe, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire follows Jia as she helps hatch one.

While there is no post-credits content to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, fans are already hopeful about what's to come. The MonsterVerse has given no word on what it on its horizon. Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary Entertainment have to make those big decisions with Toho who brought Godzilla to life years ago. But given this film's opening expectations, it seems likely another MonsterVerse movie will rise before long.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is out now ahead of its official premiere on March 29th. If you want to catch up on the MonsterVerse, you can find its catalog streaming now on Max.

What do you think about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Does the movie live up to MonsterVerse expectations?