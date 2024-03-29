Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Sets MonsterVerse Thursday Night Box-Office Record

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has sold itself as one of the biggest kaiju films of all time, seeing the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island take on new threats from the Hollow Earth. Presenting new darker versions of both Kong and Godzilla in Skar King and Simo, the MonsterVerse might never be the same once the credits roll. The latest MonsterVerse entry has solidified its place as the biggest movie of the franchise, earning the most money for its opening night.

Currently, no plans have been revealed for the MonsterVerse's future, despite the success that this new universe has seen both in theaters and on the small screen. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, for example, became the biggest television series for Apple TV+, and while the showrunners do have ideas for a second season, nothing has been confirmed in terms of the show's return. On the silver screen front, plans remain a mystery for where the MonsterVerse will go following the establishment of the New Empire. Should Warner Bros and Legendary aim to continue the kaijus' story, there are plenty of Toho beasts that have yet to come to the MonsterVerse.

The New Empire Scores Big at The Box Office

In a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire confirmed that it had brought in $10 million USD in its preview night. This marks the biggest opening night for any MonsterVerse movie to date, which is a good sign for the overall weekend projections. Those hoping to see the MonsterVerse continue will, without a doubt, see this as good news.

In our review of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, we praised the monster-on-monster action that has helped the MonsterVerse entry rise to new heights, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the movie that fans have thought they wanted for the past 10 years. Monster fights and IMAX-sized visuals are delivered to a dizzying degree, while the handful of characters who are present are largely around to just spout off NPC-level dialogue so that you're totally aware of why something is about to happen or why someone is about to show up. You're not going to remember the moments where a human said a dumb line for two seconds since you just saw a giant lizard suplex a giant ape into the sand, which is what the movie itself is more invested in."

Via THR