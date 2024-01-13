Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Creators Talk Which Kaiju They Want In The MonsterVerse (Exclusive)

For as many giant monsters have been introduced in Legendary's MonsterVerse, there are more that were introduced in the Toho universe that have yet to receive a Western makeover. Following the conclusion of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with the show's co-creators Matt Fraction and Chris Black on the series. With both creators being huge Titan fans, we were able to pick their brains as to which kaiju they are hoping to one day see make their way to the MonsterVerse from Japan.

Chris Black started the discussion by praising Toho for the previous kaiju that the company has created over the decades, "Listen, Toho has a strong bench. I personally love Hoedorah the Smog Monster. Toho have been incredible collaborators and I think any of their creations would be available to us if we wanted to bring them into our world." Hedorah, for those who might not be familiar, was a terrifying kaiju that was able to eliminate entire towns and cities simply by floating over them. First appearing in the 1971 film, Godzilla Vs. Hedorah, Hedorah has never been brought to North America, meaning the MonsterVerse could bring the beast back to life following many years on the sidelines.

The MonsterVerse Could Expand With More Kaiju

Cocreator Matt Fraction added to Black's thoughts, picking a tried and true kaiju fighter that has yet to make its way to the MonsterVerse, "I would love to be able to introduce a MonsterVerse iteration of a Toho creature that hasn't been in the films to the show. It's a very deep bench and I think everyone has their own favorites. I love Jet Jaguar, he's not quite a kaiju, but I love Jet Jaguar."

Black then joked about Fraction's absolute admiration for Jet Jaguar, the giant brawler that has taken on more than a few Titans in his time, "Matt keeps pitching Jet Jaguar and I keep shooting him down. We'll see." Fraction then responded with his devotion to bringing the character to the MonsterVerse, "I don't think Jet Jaguar is hard to translate here, but I would love to have this fight for six more seasons."

