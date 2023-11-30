Godzilla x Kong Takes Over CCXP With Epic Installation

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is teasing the arrival of a giant beast that will have the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island fighting side-by-side. In their original duel, Godzilla was able to net a victory against Kong, but the two teamed up to fight against the MonsterVerse's iteration of Mechagodzilla. At this year's CCXP, Brazil's "Comic Con Experience", the next silver screen chapter of Legendary Pictures' universe has some big reveals in store for kaiju fans and an amazing display focusing on the skulls of the monstrous protagonists.

The next chapter of the MonsterVerse to hit the big screen will land in North America on April 12th, 2024. Luckily, kaiju fans are eating well at the moment not just thanks to the upcoming New Empire, but Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Toho's Godzilla Minus One. The Godzilla television series has three episodes released so far while the new take on the king of the monsters from Japan is now playing in Western theaters. Little has been revealed of the new primate threat that will land in theaters in 2024, but it seems like both Godzilla and Kong will have their hands full.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's Kaiju Skulls

The first promotional teaser for the crossover film focused on the skulls of both Godzilla and Kong while a mysterious ape ruled over them. Considering 'Zilla was able to defeat Kong in their original battle, it will be interesting to see what this new threat has in store for Legendary's MonsterVerse.

First look at the "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" booth from CCXP. Source: @colliderfrosty pic.twitter.com/tdEqGS2u0O — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) November 29, 2023

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire still has plenty of questions surrounding it, but Legendary Pictures has released an official description for next year's crossover sequel, "This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

