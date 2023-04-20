Godzilla x Kong Teaser Introduces a Brand-New Monster

Godzilla and Kong are ready for their close-up! After fighting each other on the big screen, it seems the pair are going to explore their newfound truce all thanks to the MonsterVerse. This week, we learned the sequel to Godzilla vs Kong will bring our monsters together once more, and the first teaser for Godzilla x Kong: New Empire teases the arrival of a monster we've not seen before.

The whole thing went live this week when Godzilla x Kong: New Empire confirmed its official title to the world with a sleek teaser. The clip, as you can see below, does not highlight Kong or even Godzilla. Rather, the video welcomes a new monster to the screen, and it appears to be another massive ape.

Now, this huge beast is most definitely not Kong. This titan has incredibly lanky arms and a lean torso with reddish-brown hair. When a close up is given of the monster, you can see this beast has entirely different features from Kong, so the two are definitely not one in the same. If anything it seems this ape is more like a giant Orangutan than anything else. So if we had to guess, the Hollow Earth is about to unleash some new Kong variants to the MonsterVerse.

After all, Godzilla vs Kong did end with Kong making a home for himself back in the Hollow Earth. We know from lore in the MonsterVerse that Kong's species did come from this underworld. It was there the Kong species began its blood feud with the Godzilla kaiju, and the war ended with the Kong race isolated on Earth. They made their home on Skull Island, and sadly, the race's war with the Skullcrawlers led to its destruction save for Kong.

This is the history we know about Kong so far, but it appears there is more to the ape's race. It seems this Orangutan kaiju is very much alive, and judging by this teaser, they have killed a ton of beasts. If we had to guess, Godzilla x Kong: New Empire will ask its two monsters to team up and fight against this threat. We can only assume this Orangutan titan won't be pleased about Kong's move to the Hollow Earth. And following the debut of MechaGodzilla in the MonsterVerse, it is about time Kong ushered in a rival of their own to the franchise.

What do you think about the first Godzilla x Kong teaser?