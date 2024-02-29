Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire - Toho Releases New "Old School" Style Trailer

Toho is still very much in the kaiju business, with the recent arrival of Godzilla Minus One receiving both critical and box office acclaim both in Japan in the world at large. 2024 might give the latest Toho kaiju movie an Academy Award, but the beloved film isn't the only project set to focus on the king of the monsters. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will arrive next month and Toho has created a new trailer to imagine the giant monster team-up with a different aesthetic.

The first time that Godzilla met Kong in Legendary's MonsterVerse, the two were not the best of friends. Seeing one another as threats to their respective supremacy, the king of the monsters was able to retain his crown by defeating the ruler of Skull Island. The two titans eventually teamed up to take on a new iteration of Mechagodzilla, and from trailers for The New Empire, the pair will once again be relying on one another. While Mechagodzilla doesn't appear to be making a comeback, two new kaiju are taking the world by storm in the primate Skar King and a new giant lizard Shimo.

Godzilla x Kong: A Toho Empire

Toho took the opportunity to release a new trailer for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire that features new footage from the next chapter of the MonsterVerse. The latest trailer also gives the kaiju reunion a more "Toho aesthetic" that would fit quite nicely with Godzilla movies of the past. Toho has a long history in creating all things kaiju, so it's no surprise that their experience translates to North America's new universe.

Godzilla Minus One was a critical and financial success, but it has yet to be confirmed for a sequel at this point. This fact hasn't stopped director Takashi Yamazaki from bouncing around ideas for what would happen should this universe return. In recent interview, Yamazaki has hinted at the idea that his take on Godzilla might fight a re-imagined kaiju. While having Kong entering the Minus One universe might be unlikely, stranger things have happened in the past.

What do you think of this old-school take on the next chapter of Legendary's MonsterVerse?