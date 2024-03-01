Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire TV Spot Features Hilarious Team-Up

The Ruler of Skull Island is teaming up with the King of the Monsters like never before in the New Empire.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hasn't been shy about the idea that the two kaiju will be teaming up for this sequel to the popular MonsterVerse crossover. Thanks to the arrival of the Skar King and Shimo, a nefarious kaiju pair that are dark reflections of Kong and Godzilla, the well-known beasts are going to need to rely on one another. In a new tv spot for this month's chapter of the MonsterVerse, Kong goes to extreme, and hilarious, lengths when it comes to turning the tide.

In their first encounter in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, Godzilla scored a big victory in defeating Kong during their one-on-one brawl for supremacy. Ultimately, the two kaiju ended things on "good terms" as they combined forces to fight against a new iteration of Mechagodzilla. In teaming up for this month's giant-sized movie, both beasts will receive upgrades to fight against Shimo and the Skar King. As has been featured in trailers and promotional materials, Godzilla has evolved to acquire a big power-up that gives him a pink hue, while Kong is now sporting a mechanical fist to help even the odds for the upcoming crossover.

Godzilla x Kong: Kong Rides Godzilla To Glory

In the new television spot for The New Empire, the ruler of Skull Island is shown briefly hopping on Godzilla's back to potentially unleash a kaiju team-up the likes of which fans have never seen. Recently hitting Apple TV+ with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the MonsterVerse has yet to reveal what lies ahead for the kaiju world following this team-up. Even with these upgrades in place, Kong and Godzilla are going to have a rough road ahead in fighting against these new Hollow Earth opponents.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will arrive in theaters later this month on March 29th. Here's how Legendary describes the upcoming team-up, "This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."