Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Is About to Drop the World's Cutest Funko

If there is one thing the MonsterVerse has done since its start, it is put Godzilla back in the headlines. From Gareth Edwards to Adam Wingard, a number of directors have helped the King of the Monsters reclaim his throne in Hollywood. This spring, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will push its titans even higher, and now Funko has revealed the movie's stupidly cute Sleeping Godzilla figure.

Oh yes, you read that right. Godzilla might be a towering beast, but that doesn't mean he cannot be cute. Funko is proving that with an Amazon exclusive figure of Sleeping Godzilla, and the collectible is already going viral on social media.

(Photo: Funko)

As you can see below, Sleeping Godzilla will be released this March, and it focuses on Pink Godzilla. The kaiju is curled into himself with this Funko Pop just like any good cat. We give this Godzilla loaf a solid 10 out of 10, and we're putting that on record.

If you want to nab this Funko Pop, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will release its collection come March 11th. The set includes this Amazon exclusive as well as other generic figures of Kong, Godzilla, and the Scar King. You can pre-order the Sleeping Godzilla figure here on Amazon while it lasts.

Now for those of you wanting to check out Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the movie is set to launch on March 29th. The film, which features director Wingard at the helm, acts as a follow up to Godzilla vs. Kong. For more info on the upcoming MonsterVerse entry, you can read its official synopsis below:

"This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What do you think about this adorable take on Godzilla? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!