Does Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Set Up a Sequel?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continues the story of Godzilla vs. Kong, so does the sequel leave room to turns this Kaiju crossover into a full-blown trilogy?

If you want to know the answer to that we have the SPOILERS below that explain what happens at the end of Godzilla x Kong, if there's a clear path to a sequel, and what that threequel would be about.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Explained (Spoilers)

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

The story of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire centers around Godzilla vs. Kong characters Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall), her adopted Iwi daughter Jia (Kaylee Hottle), Titan conspiracy podcaster Bernie Hayes (Brian Tyree Henry), and of course, Kong and Godzilla. Andrews, and Bernie (with new allies like Dan Stevens as Monarch zoologist Trapper) are trying to solve the mystery of what mysterious signal from deeper within Hollow Earth is calling to Jia, Kong, and Godzilla – and it turns out to be another tribe of Iwi that live in the "subterranean" realm of Hollow Earth. The Iwi were calling for help to save their tribe from a warring tribe of giant apes, led by the cruel "Skar King," who commands the ice-spouting Kaiju, Shimo, who caused Earth's Ice Age the last time it broke through to the surface realm. Kong must convince Godzilla to put aside their feud as Alphas and unite their power against Skar King and Shimo, or Hollow Earth and the surface are doomed.

Godzilla x Kong Ending Explained

By the climax of the film, Godzilla and Kong indeed put aside their differences and head into the subterranean section of Hollow Earth for a showdown with Skar King, Shimo, and the Ape tribe. Jia helps to fulfill an Iwi prophecy by reawakening Mothra to aid Godzilla and Kong. Together, the Titans, Iwi, and Monarch scientists kill Skar King and free Shimo from his cruel enslavement.

The epilogue of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sees balance restored. Godzilla resumes his reign as protector of the surface, settling down in Rome's Colosseum; Kong finds a new home and family by taking over Skar King's tribe of giant apes living in subterranean Hollow Earth, with Shimo as a willing and loyal ally. Monarch scientists Ilene and Trapper return to the surface, with Jia choosing to remain with Ilene and not the Iwi, while Bernie reconsiders exposing all the wonders of Hollow Earth to the world.

How Does Godzilla x Kong Setup Godzilla vs. Kong 3?

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Godzilla x Kong makes it clear that there is so much more about Hollow Earth to learn about than what we've seen in these films. The Monarch TV series spinoff has already revealed a "junction" point between Hollow Earth and the surface where time dilation turns minutes below into years above; now we know that there are levels of Hollow Earth that run deeper than even Kong or Godzilla knew.

All in all, the Monsterverse franchise has built up enough lore for Godzilla vs. Kong 3 to explore anything from what else is hidden in Hollow Earth to looking back at otherworldly threats like the alien Ghidorah, why it ever came to Earth in the first place. The Toho Kaiju universe still has a good roster of monsters to pull from – especially if a character like Shimo was mined as a major villain.

Storywise, Kong now has an entire family to protect, while Godzilla has an entire world to defend. The human characters at Monarch are also stuck between hiding the natural and cultural wonders of Hollow Earth from surface world plunder and still defending humanity against new Titan threats – including Godzilla.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now in theaters.