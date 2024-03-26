Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Spoils Major Cameo in New Trailer

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is just days out from its big launch. On March 29th, the kaiju movie will land in U.S.. theaters, and the MonsterVerse promises the blockbuster won't disappoint. With two titans at the helm, director Adam Wingard has plenty to play with in the movie. And thanks to a new trailer, another major monster cameo has been spoiled.

The update comes from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire itself, so be warned! There are major spoilers from here on out. If you did not realize, the movie is slated to launch in China this month, and the movie is generating big buzz overseas. As such, a new trailer-poster combo was published for the movie in China, and they confirm Mothra will appear in the movie.

As you can see below, the new promo does not hold back with Mothra here. The character is a focal point in the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire poster, and they also appear in the final Chinese trailer. In this movie, it seems Mothra will come back to life with a new form in tow. The mother moth is bathed in gold in these new promos, and the patterning on her wings are different from before.

Of course, it has been a hot minute since Mothra showed up in the MonsterVerse. The character joined the franchise under Gareth Edwards in 2014, and Mothra seemingly bowed out during Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Mothra gave Godzilla a final push in battle against Ghidorah at the cost of her own life. Now, it seems Mothra's newest iteration is ready for action, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will roll out the carpet for her.

If you want to check out Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the movie will launch on March 29th stateside. So for those wanting more info on the movie, you can read its official synopsis here: "Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race."

