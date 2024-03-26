Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Tees Up $135 Million Global Opening

It won't be long before Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire makes landfall. On March 29th, the blockbuster will go live in the United States under the care of Adam Wingard. The director has helped build big hype for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire online, and now, a new report suggests the film is gunning for a $135 million global launch.

The information comes from Deadline as the publication confirmed Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is banking on a big box office drop. The movie is expected to earn around $135 million in its first weekend across 63 markets and nearly 3,900 theaters. Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary Entertainment is also hosting Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in a number of IMAX and Dolby Enhanced screens. So if you want to see the movie's monsters fight on the biggest screen possible, you are in luck!

As for how that tracking stacks up, Deadline suggests all is good for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The movie reportedly cost a net $135 million in production with Legendary Entertainment taking 75% of the funds. This total doesn't include marketing or anything like that, of course. But with its production budget set at $135 million, its opening weekend could make up that cost with some cash to spare.

According to current pre-sales, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated to earn about $50 million domestically if pre-sales stack up. As for its global launch, the box office is predicting up to $85 million in return.

If you are not caught up with the MonsterVerse catalog, you can find its movies streaming on Max. Plus, the franchise brought its first live-action TV series to life last year. You can check out Monarch: Legend of Monsters on Apple TV+ today.

