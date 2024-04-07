Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Eyes Staggering $600 Million Box Office Haul

It seems like Godzilla x Kong; The New Empire cannot be stopped. If you did not realize, blockbuster is in theaters, and it is pulling in serious bank. After its opening weekend blew past expectations, the second-week forecast for Godzilla x Kong; The New Empire is in, and it suggests the MonsterVerse movie could earn up to $600 million globally.

This new numbers update comes from the global box office as experts laid out the data for Godzilla x Kong; The New Empire. In two weeks, the movie has earned more than $350 million at the box office internationally, and there is more money to earn. Domestically, the film grossed more than $30 million in its second weekend while the global haul nearly hit $60 million.

At present, Godzilla x Kong; The New Empire has a global box office haul of $361 million. Experts believe the movie will cross the $400 million threshold by its third week given its current pace. In total, reports suggest Godzilla x Kong; The New Empire could earn between $550-600 million at the global box office, so you can see why MonsterVerse fans are geeking out.

After all, Godzilla x Kong; The New Empire it outpacing every box office prediction. With a production budget under $140 million, the project has earned back its money and then some. Godzilla x Kong; The New Empire is continuing a solid box office streak as Godzilla vs Kong helped revive the global box office in 2021. Currently, we have no word on whether Warner Bros. Discovery is planning to make more titan movies with Legendary Entertainment. But given this box office forecast, it sounds likely Godzilla will return to theaters ASAP!

Godzilla x Kong; The New Empire is screening in theaters now across North America. If you want to brush up on the MonsterVerse before checking out the film, it is easy to do. Max is streaming all of the franchise's films, and Apple TV+ has exclusive access to its first live-action drama, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

What do you think about this update on Godzilla x Kong; The New Empire? Are you surprised by its box office pull? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!