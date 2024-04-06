Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Trailer Reveals Japanese Dub Cast

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is currently dominating the box office since it released in the United States, but now it's getting ready to hit Japan with the reveal of its Japanese dub cast! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire expands the MonsterVerse with a new entry that sees Godzilla and Kong teaming up against two powerful new foes. But over the course of the film, fans saw just how much Godzilla and Kong would need to grow in order to truly defeat their new challengers. Thankfully, fans have been very receptive to the resulting effort since its release.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be releasing across theaters in Japan beginning on April 26th, and a new trailer has been released showing off the stacked cast for the Japanese dub of the film. Including the likes of Matsuya Onoue, Mamoru Miyano, Maaya Sakamoto, Jun Fukuyama, Rie Takahashi, Fumihiko Tachiki, and much more, you can check out the Japanese dub cast for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire below with its new teaser showing off the lineup.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Japanese Voice Cast Revealed

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire's Japanese dub voice cast includes Matsuya Onoue as Bernie, Mamoru Miyano as Trapper, Maaya Sakamoto as Dr. Illene Andrews, Rie Takahashi as Jayne, Jun Fukuyama as Wilcox, Mogura Suzuki as Mikael, Miki Maya as Hampton, Fumihiko Tachiki as Lewis, Mio Tanaka as Harries, Kaho Kouda as Cadogan, Maaya Uchida as Laurier, Shinsuke Kasai as TV Caster, Akio Otsuka as Submarine Commander, and Kotono Mitsuishi as HEAV.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now available in theaters and IMAX in the United States, and tickets for the film are now on sale. Rated PG-13 for creature violence and action, Legendary Entertainment teases the film as such, "This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

How do you feel about the lineup for Godzilla x Kong's Japanese dub cast? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!