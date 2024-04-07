Godzilla x Kong Director Wants Its Sequel to Channel Destroyah

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is taking control of the global box office. With more than $200 million earned internationally, the MonsterVerse movie has proven how lucrative the franchise is. With this gross in mind, there is no doubt Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary Entertainment are eager to kickstart another MonsterVerse film. And in a recent interview, the director of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire admits he wants the next movie to tap into the power of Destroyah.

During an interview with Discussing Film, Adam Wingard touched upon the possible future of the MonsterVerse. It was there the director stressed he wants to give Godzilla an emotional makeover, and Wingard's inspiration for his pitch comes from Godzilla vs Destroyah.

"It's crazy because you look at [Godzilla vs. Destoroyah], and it's a very high-end version of having a guy in a Godzilla suit. I would say it's probably the peak of it because I don't think it's been matched in terms of that version – the quality and the scale of having Godzilla brought to life through an actor in a suit," Wingard shared.

"That's the thing for me, if I were going to do another one of these films, I would want to hit that kind of emotional resonance with Godzilla as a character this time. That's what I'll say for now."

If you are not familiar with the TohoVerse and its monstrous history, you should know Destroyah is a bit name. The monster hails from outer space, and for pretty much all intents, they are a god. When Destroyah and Godzilla fight for the first time, it becomes clear the former is on another level. As Godzilla vs Destroyah continues, the alien god kills Godzilla Junior before paving the road of Godzilla's death. The story is bleak, but Godzilla vs Destroyah has its highs.

Now, it seems like Wingard is keeping a close eye on the TohoVerse feature for himself. The MonsterVerse has not announced any new movie orders, but Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire set up the IP for success. So if you have not seen Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, it is showing in theaters across the United States.

What do you think about this Godzilla x Kong update? Do you think the MonsterVerse is ready for Destroyah? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!