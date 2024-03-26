Godzilla x Kong: Director Adam Wingard Addresses Godzilla's Pink Makeover

There are just a few days left before Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire comes to theaters. The monstrous movie promises to give its two titans plenty of time on screen as they defend the world from a new MUTO threat. Of course, Adam Wingard is back at the helm seeing the film through as director. And in a recent chat with ComicBook, he touched upon the 'controversial' pink makeover ti will rock in the film.

The conversation went down shortly after Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire took over IMAX Headquarters for an event. It was there Wingard told ComicBook that the best part of Godzilla creatively is their ability to evolve.

"The fun thing about Godzilla is updating his design through the years. There's been so many different versions of him. And I can't say that whenever we were making the film it ever even slightly occurred to me that changing the color of his spines would be controversial at all. It was never meant to be controversial, but the fact that it is, is okay too, and it makes sense. And also out of context of the movie, it is a lot more shocking sort of," the director shared.

Continuing, Wingard confirmed the form which is affectionately called Pink Godzilla signals a massive power boost for the kaiju. "He's gearing up. And also, it's interesting because the movie shows that there's a different side of Godzilla. The way that he becomes pink... We see a different side to him, without spoiling. It's a bit kind of Highlander inspired, I guess you could say to a certain degree. But I'll let people figure out what I mean by that."

Of course, it will not be long before kaiju fans get to see Pink Godzilla for themselves. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated to hit theaters stateside on March 29th. And if you need to brush up on the MonsterVerse before then, its movies are all streaming on Max.

