New Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Poster Features a Kaiju Team-Up

The ruler of Skull Island and the King of the Monsters are back-to-back in this new poster.

Following the success of Godzilla Vs. Kong, it wasn't a surprise to see that Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse would continue in a number of ways. Whether it be via comic books, a new television series on Apple TV+, or feature-length films, there is far more giant monster territory to explore in the MonsterVerse. Before Godzilla and Kong come face-to-face once again next year, a new poster has arrived that sees the two popular beasts as allies instead of enemies.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit theaters on April 12th, 2024. The sequel will once again see Adam Wingard in the director's chair, who had helped bring the first crossover to life. Joining Wingard's return, actors from the first film making a comeback include Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry, with Dan Stevens taking the lead this time around. While the initial crossover for these two titans saw them battle around the world, they eventually would team up to fight against MechaGodzilla. For next year's crossover, it would seem that the two are once again fighting side-by-side against a mysterious primate.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Poster

At this year's Toy Fair in New York City, a new banner has emerged that sees the MonsterVerse's two biggest monsters fighting beside one another. Before the arrival of The New Empire, kaiju fans will have the opportunity to see Godzilla in two new ways thanks to Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and the feature-length film Godzilla Minus One.

A new look at 'GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE' has surfaced online. #GodzillaXKongTheNewEmpire pic.twitter.com/FQvUoPrJV4 — Sammon News (@SammonNews) September 30, 2023

If you wanted to learn more about the upcoming kaiju crossover, here's how Warner Bros Discovery details Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, "This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

What are your predictions for next year's kaiju crossover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the MonsterVerse.