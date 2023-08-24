Godzilla vs Kong Sequel Delayed One Month

The Godzilla vs Kong sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has had its theatrical release delayed by a month.

The Godzilla vs Kong sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has had its theatrical release delayed by a month, due to the ongoing Writers' and Actors' Strikes. An official announcement from Warner Bros. reveals that the studio decided to delay several of its upcoming theatrical blockbusters, including Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The official new release date for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be April 12, 2024.

That delay won't be as significant as Warner Bros. delaying Dune: Part Two from November 2023 to March of 2024, which essentially poises the sequel to open in a completely different theatrical market. By contrast, Godzilla vs Kong 2 making room for Dune 2 could concievably work in both films' favor. Dune could earn well as an early spring season blockbuster release, where Godzilla x Kong will arrive in a window that can be slow for theatrical releases before the Summer Movie Season kicks off.

Godzilla vs. Kong was released on March 31, 2021, so this new release date for Godzilla x Kong isn't too far off from that. Of course, Godzilla vs. Kong was also released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max streaming, which definitely skewed its box office earnings. Even so, Godzilla vs. Kong ended up earning a respectable $470.1 million worldwide in the post-pandemic market, thanks in large part to its big spectacle event. Godzilla x Kong could do even better numbers as a theatrical exclusive.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Cast, Crew & Story Synopsis

Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard is returning to direct The New Empire; Simon Barrett is writing the script and currently confirmed returning stars include Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. As for what to expect from the next major entry in the MonsterVerse: check out the plot of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire:

Synopsis: This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

