Australian Government Reveals Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers

Godzilla Vs. Kong is getting a sequel and filming has already begun in Australia for round two of the MonsterVerse follow-up. Set to release on March 15th, 2024, the second round of the giant monster battle has had some story spoilers leaked thanks in part to the Australian government, which had documented these tidbits in a press release. With Apple TV+ set to work on creating a new kaiju television series for the MonsterVerse, it's a good time to be a fan of these popular behemoths.

The MonsterVerse first began thanks to Legendary Pictures and their initial release of Godzilla in 2014. Following the initial film, three additional movies hit theaters in the forms of Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla Vs. Kong to round out the universe of giant monsters. A release date for the upcoming untitled MonsterVerse series has yet to be revealed at this time, though casting has begun with the father/son team of Kurt and Wyatt Russel already chosen as the leading men of the series. The television show on Apple TV+ will also have the director of Disney's Wandavision, Matt Shakman, on board to help in the creation of these new episodes.

The Australian Government press release was discovered by Twitter Outlet Kaiju New Outlet, with the spoilers revealing that Kong will return as a protector of the planet Earth, rather than an antagonist looking to crush cities and people beneath his hairy feet:

"The fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise will see Kong defend the Earth from the unusual and dangerous creatures that threaten his new home."

The director of the upcoming sequel who also directed the first bout, Adam Wingard, had this to say about where he hopes to take the MonsterVerse in the future, via a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly:

"I think Godzilla vs. Kong is the first time that we've really truly been able to have full sequences where the film leaves the humans and stays with the monsters, just like any other character. That's a big breakthrough VFX-wise and even story-wise. If there's another MonsterVerse movie, in my opinion, it should be the first full-on monster film. I would say, 30 percent humans, the rest monsters, basically flipping the formula of what a lot of these movies generally are. I think people are ready for it."

Godzilla vs. Kong is streaming on HBO Max. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024.

Via Kaiju News Outlet