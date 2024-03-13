Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be hitting theaters later this month, and tickets for the new movie are finally on sale! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be expanding the MonsterVerse with a new film that counts as both the fourth film in the Godzilla quadrilogy that began with the 2014 film, and the third film in the Kong trilogy that began with Kong: Skull Island. But like teased in the final fight against MechaGodzilla in Godzilla vs. Kong, the two Titans will be teaming up together to take on some powerful new foes that they can't take down on their own.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is finally going to hit theaters later this month as we will get to see how the two titular Titans will be evolving to take on their new foes in the upcoming movie. The two of them will both need to work together and get stronger for the challenge to their respective thrones on both Earth and the Hollow Earth, and now it's time for fans to get tickets for themselves for their chance to see it. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire tickets are now available, so it's time to lock it down for your area! You can check out the newest trailer below:

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Release Date

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be hitting theaters and IMAX on March 29th in the United States. Rated PG-13 for creature violence and action, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct with Simon Barrett writing the script. Returning MonsterVerse franchise stars confirmed for the film include Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. As for what to expect from the next major entry in the MonsterVerse, Legendary Entertainment teases the plot of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

Will you be checking out Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire later this month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!