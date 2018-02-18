Did Goku’s Fight With Goku Black Do More Harm Than Good?

Goku and Goku Black had their first confrontation on Dragon Ball Super, and the latest episode of the English language broadcast showed the fallout of this fight. Because Goku succumbed to his biggest flaw of not taking fights seriously, he has done far more harm than good as Goku Black has gotten stronger.

But to what extent has Goku made things worse? Quite a bit more than Goku would’ve seen coming, that’s for sure.

In Episode 51 of the series, Goku Black is seen back in Future Trunks’ timeline as he seems to be growing stronger. The battle against Goku allowed him to basically copy Goku’s move set, even as far as saying that Goku’s moves were perfect for “this” body.

But with Goku’s Saiyan gift of gaining more stamina through defeat, Goku Black seems to have leveled up in power. And now that he has the techniques, which he didn’t really have before for some reason, Goku Black is far more powerful. So because Goku didn’t fight at his full strength, which was stronger than Goku Black at the time, he’s already lost the chance to defeat the foe once and for all.

Now Goku and Vegeta vow to train in order to fight Goku Black, but Goku Black is training as well. His first meeting with Black was the only time Goku could have feasibly defeated the foe before things got even worse. But as Goku is more invested at fighting strong opponents than saving the Earth, he merely plays around with Goku Black and did more harm to Future Trunks’ timeline.

Fans who have watched the Japanese broadcast know what reveal is coming for Goku Black, especially given the major clue revealed in the previous episode, and Goku could have put a stop to it way before it gets to that point.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.