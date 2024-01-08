The Boy and The Heron Wins Best Animated Picture Golden Globe

The Golden Globes made their return on Sunday night, as the CBS telecast saw the best in movies and TV shows from 2023 honored in the way of several awards. One such award is Best Animated Feature, which recognizes the top animated movie from the entire year. Six different movies earned nominations ahead of Sunday's telecast, but only one was able to leave as the winner.

The nominees for the Best Animated Feature Golden Globe included The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Suzume, and Wish, but it was The Boy and The Heron that ultimately took home the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature! It was a stacked category, but the Hayao Miyazaki film took the gold in the first of its two nominations for the evening.

Congratulations to The Boy and the Heron on the WIN for Best Picture – Animated! 🎦 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ysLdEj3h1p — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Best Animated Feature Nominees

Going into this awards season, it has felt like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Boy and the Heron have been in something of a two-horse race. Both have received nearly universal praise from critics and fans. Spider-Verse is also riding the awards success of its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature after its release. The Boy and the Heron's director, Hayao Miyazaki, is considered one of the best animation directors of all time.

While The Boy and the Heron continues its run at the box office, having been released at the end of the year, Across the Spider-Verse was one of 2023's bigger hits.

In addition to being nominated for Best Animated Feature, both Across the Spider-Verse and The Boy and the Heron were also nominated for Best Original Score. Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned nominations for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, with the latter also earning a nomination for Best Original Song.

