Studio Ghibli: Hayao Miyazaki Ushers in 2024 With New Art

The new year is here, and 2024 is already off to a busy start. From anime premieres to natural disasters, it is fair to say Japan has gone through its share since January arrived. As the new year carries on, a number of Japan's top creators are offering their own tributes to 2024, and now Hayao Miyazaki himself is honoring the year of the dragon!

Yes, that is right! Miyazaki just released a brand-new piece of art, and it has nothing to do with his latest film. The piece, which can be seen below, was inked by Miyazaki in honor of the 2024 zodiac. According to the Chinese New Year, this year is dedicated to the wood dragon, so what else was Miyazaki going to illustrate?

Hayao Miyazaki shared this sketch in honor of the Year of the Dragon. Happy new year! 🐲 pic.twitter.com/zznPQAT9AC — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) January 5, 2024

As you can see above, the artwork inked brings a green serpent dragon to life with golden horns. Laid in a cloud, this dragon is holding an orb in one hand while he flies forward. Of course, anime fans were quick to liken this serpent icon to Shenron courtesy of Dragon Ball Z. And if we had to guess, Earth's dragon would get on well with this Miyazaki monster.

Obviously, the Studio Ghibli illustration is a special gift for fans, and it has put Miyazaki center stage once again. If you did not know, the director is back in the limelight all thanks to The Boy and the Heron. The animated feature went live in Japan last fall, and Miyazaki's comeback movie has gone on to dominate the box office globally. With a strong showing stateside, The Boy and the Heron has grossed more than $136.6 million globally. The thought-provoking film has earned little but praise from audiences since it went live. And in the midst of its success, Miyazaki has taken the time to usher in 2024 with a special gift for fans.

