The Boy and The Heron Makes History With Golden Globe Win

The Golden Globes have announced their winner for Best Picture – Animated, and The Boy and The Heron has made history with its win as an anime film! The Boy and The Heron got a lot of attention this year as it was not only the most commercially successful anime feature film in Studio Ghibli's history, but it's been one of the best critically received as well. It's taken over all sorts of big box office records as the film made its way around the world, and was even nominated for two major awards at the Golden Globes this year as part of its big success.

The Boy and The Heron's win at the Golden Globes this year made history in some big ways. It's not only the first Japanese animated film to win in the category in the 18 years or so of its existence, but it's the first win for a Hayao Miyazaki film (after his work was previously nominated for The Wind Rises). It's also the first Golden Globes win for Studio Ghibli, and the first win for GKIDS as well, so this is huger deal than anime fans might have realized at first. Congratulations!

What Is The Boy and The Heron?

Releasing across theaters last year, Hayao Miyazaki handled the writing and directing duties (his first new feature in ten years) for The Boy and The Heron along with Takeshi Honda serving as animation director, Toshio Suzuki as producer, and Joe Hisaishi composing the music. The English voice cast for the movie includes Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Luca Padovan, Mamoudou Athie, Tony Revolori, and Dan Stevens.

The Japanese voice cast includes Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Aimyon, Yoshino Kimura, Takuya Kimura, Shohei Hino, Ko Shibasaki, Kaoru Kobayashi and more. Studio Ghibli and GKIDS tease The Boy and The Heron as such, "A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki."

