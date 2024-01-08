Studio Ghibli Reacts to The Boy and The Heron's Golden Globes Win

The Boy and the Heron has won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, and it's such a historic win that Studio Ghibli has shared their reaction to the award! The Boy and the Heron had a lot of buzz before it even released in Japan as it was initially touted as Hayao Miyazaki's final film. Studio Ghibli kept up that mystique as it refused to release any promotional materials revealing the film before its premiere, and it has since become one of the most commercially and critically successful releases in the company's history as it hit theaters around the world.

The Boy and the Heron has won its very first Golden Globe win for not only a Hayao Miyazaki film, but the first win for Studio Ghibli as a whole. It's such a bit victory that Studio Ghibli producer and co-founder Toshio Suzuki shared a message of thanks to the Golden Globes through Studio Ghibli's social media following the win, "I am very happy to hear the news that The Boy and the Heron has received an award at the historic Golden Globe Awards," Suzuki began.

Studio Ghibli Responds to The Boy and the Heron Win

"This is the first Golden Globe awarded to a Studio Ghibli film and it is a very special feeling," Suzuki continued. "Since the beginning of this year, Japan has been hit by a series of tragic earthquakes and accidents. When I hear the reports of many people still wanting for rescue in the disaster areas, I am filled with a sense of despair. In such a situation, I hope the bright news of winning an award can bring a smile to everyone's face, even if only a little. Together with our U.S. distribution partners, we look forward to further success with The Boy and the Heron. Thank you very much to the Golden Globes for this honor."

As for the movie itself, Studio Ghibli and GKIDS tease The Boy and The Heron as such, "A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki."

