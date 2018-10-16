‘Golden Kamuy’ Reveals New Opening, Ending Themes

Golden Kamuy has returned from its brief break for the second season of the series, and with a fresh new season comes a fresh pair of opening and ending themes.

The new opening theme, “Reimei” is performed by Sayuri and MY FIRST STORY, and can be seen in the video above. The new ending theme, “The Clock Tower’s Bell,” is performed by eastern youth and can be seen in the video below thanks to Moetron News.

Golden Kamuy was originally created by Satoru Noda for Shuiesha’s Young Jump in 2014. The story follows Saichi Sugimoto, a miner in Hokkaido taking care of the widow of his dead comrade after surviving the battle of 203 Hill in the Russo-Japanese War. He hears rumors of of a stash of gold hidden by a group of criminals, and decides to go look for it with the mysterious girl Asirpa after she saves him from the harsh wilderness.

The series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media and has been collected into 12 volumes. The manga has more than 3.2 million copies in print, and series creator Satoru Noda received a Manga Taisho award for the series in March 2016. It was also nominated for Best General Manga at the 40th annual Kodansha Manga Awards, and for the 20th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2016.

The official synopsis for the Golden Kamuy anime reads as such:

“In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.”

Main characters Saichi Sugimoto and Asirp are voiced by Chikahiro Kobayashi (Gintama) and Haruka Shiraishi (A Centaur’s Life) respectively. Hitoshi Nanba (Heroman) is directing the series while Noboru Takagi (Baccano!, Durarara!!) is writing scripts for it. Kenichi Ohnuki (Gundam Build Fighters) is designing the series’ characters, and Koji Watanabe is designing the firearms.