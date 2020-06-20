Golden Kamuy Season 3 Poster Confirms Release Window

Golden Kamuy, like many other series, has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to the production of its upcoming season, but fans won't have to wait much longer to see the further adventures of the Meiji Era as a new poster confirms just when the series will be returning. With the third season dropping later this year, though a release date has yet to be confirmed, the winter landscape of the series is sure to cut to the quick when it comes to the series' protagonists!

The series, for those who don't know, follows a former soldier who goes by the name of Sugimoto, who ventures onto a journey of blood and war in a bid to find a hidden treasure that can only be found via a map that has been tattooed on the backs of a number of dangerous convicts. While the series itself hasn't made a lot of leeway in North America, there is definitely a devoted fanbase that will jump to see the further adventures of the anime series with its third season release.

Twitter User SpyTrue shared this latest poster from Golden Kamuy's third season that confirms that the anime series will be making its big return this October, once again taking us into the world of Sugimoto and his band of warriors in search of a treasure that could change the course of the world:

Crunchyroll describes the series as such, "The story takes place in the mighty Northern field of Hokkaido, the time is in the turbulent late Meiji Era. A post war soldier Sugimoto, aka, “Immortal Sugimoto” was in need of large sums of money for a particular purpose…. What awaited Sugimoto, who stepped into Hokkaido’s Gold Rush with dreams of making a fortune, was a tattoo map leading to a hidden treasure based on hints inscribed on the bodies of convicts in Abashiri Prison?! The magnificent nature of Hokkaido vs vicious convicts and the meeting with a pure Ainu girl, Ashiripa!! A survival battle for a hidden treasure hunt begins!"

