Viral Good Omens Anime Proves We Need More ASAP

Good Omens has enjoyed a rather interesting life. From its first days in print to a radio show, the supernatural series has done it all. Now, an artist who works at Wit Studio has taken a crack at Good Omens, and their anime adaptation proves we need a full-blown series ASAP.

As you can see below, the tribute comes from X (Twitter) user bleucalire. The animator, who often goes by Claire online, inked their own indie anime project. The short's focus is Good Omens, and we're being honest when we say the reel is downright gorgeous.

#GoodOmens #indie_anime



Absolutely no context for this, idk they’re probably going through their 346th Armageddon. But fear not, for bamf Aziraphale seems to have arrived 👀✨☄️ pic.twitter.com/0fRAdGGbrG — クレア – Claire (@bleucalire) October 3, 2023

"Absolutely no context for this, idk they're probably going through their 346th Armageddon. But fear not, for bamf Aziraphale seems to have arrived," Claire describes the reel. As you can see above, the clip is about 10 seconds long, and it shows an emotional encounter. After all, the angel Aziraphale can be seen in the shot glowing a bright white while Crowley looks towards their partner with unmistakable sadness.

This anime take on Neil Gaiman's hit story is incredible to say the least. There are already Good Omens fans clamoring for a full-blown anime of the series, and you can hardly blame them. But for now, it seems Good Omens will keep its focus elsewhere. Amazon Studios and the BBC are still producing their own live-action version of Good Omens. With two seasons underhand, the fantasy comedy is a favorite with fans. So if you want to know more about Good Omens, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

"According to The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch (the world's only completely accurate book of prophecies, written in 1655, before she exploded), the world will end on a Saturday. Next Saturday, in fact. Just before dinner.

So the armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, frogs are falling, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to the Divine Plan. Except a somewhat fussy angel and a fast-living demon – both of whom have lived amongst Earth's mortals since The Beginning and have grown rather fond of the lifestyle – are not actually looking forward to the coming Rapture. And someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist..."

What do you think about this incredible Good Omens makeover?