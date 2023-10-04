Kill la Kill 10th Anniversary Poster Released

Studio TRIGGER has become a big name in the anime world and for good reason. Recently creating one of Netflix's best original anime series in Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the animation house is also known for the likes of BNA: Brand New Animal, Promare, and one of the best segments of Star Wars: Visions. To honor the tenth anniversary of one of TRIGGER's biggest series, the studio has released a new poster once again highlighting the main character of Kill la Kill.

Kill la Kill, unlike many other anime adaptations, wasn't based on a pre-existing manga series, though Ryuko's story did receive a manga of its own alongside the release of the anime series. Following Ryuko Matoi, a transfer student who is powered up by a unique set of attire that is as powerful as it is flashy, the series is one of the most colorful and energetic in the anime medium. The original series garnered twenty-four episodes and an OVA from 2013 to 2014 and while it was quite popular, there hasn't been word on the series receiving a sequel and/or spin-off in the future.

Kill la Kill Turns 10

While TRIGGER might be revisiting its past with this new poster, the studio has a bright future ahead of it in the anime world. Next year will see TRIGGER taking on the long-awaited anime adaptation of Delicious in Dungeon, a series that mixes dungeon-crawling adventures with culinary talents. TRIGGER also announced earlier this year that it would be returning with a new season of one of its older classics, Panty And Stocking.

(Photo: TRIGGER)

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Kill la Kill, you can catch all the episodes streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "After 6 years since their collaboration on the groundbreaking anime series, 'Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann,' Hiroyuki Imaishi and Kazuki Nakashima are back to shock the world! Ryuko Matoi is a vagrant school girl traveling from place to place searching for clues to the truth behind her father's death—the 'woman with the scissor blade.' The journey has led Ryuko to Honnouji Academy."

Would you like to see Kill la Kill return via a sequel series or remake? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Studio TRIGGER.