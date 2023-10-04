Taylor Swift's Era Tour Gets a Retro Anime Makeover

When Taylor Swift announced her latest tour, there was no doubt it would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The Eras Tour has completed its first U.S. leg and has begun hitting up locations outside of the United States. Thanks to unprecedented sales, The Eras Tour has put Swift's name in the record books once more for its success. And thanks to one artist, the beloved tour has been given the cutest retro anime redo we can imagine.

The gift comes from X (Twitter) user hanavbara. The fan, who often posts retro anime makeovers, decided to give Swift's Eras Tour a beautiful treatment. As you can see below, they remade the tour poster as an anime promo, and the Internet is obsessed.

With millions of views to its name, this rendition of Swift's Eras Tour puts the singer up with shojo greats. There is no denying this retro look calls back to queens like Sailor Moon. The artist hanavbara couldn't have given Swift a better anime model, and now fans are getting for someone, anyone to gift Swift an anime music video.

I mean, let's be honest here. Can you imagine the pandemonium that would ensue if Swift did an anime MV for her version of Reputation? The Internet would implode.

Of course, Swift doesn't have any direct ties to anime, but the music industry has embraced the medium in recent years. Artists like Linkin Park and Twice have released anime music videos as many know. And when it comes to anime music, some of the industry's top shows are topping the Billboard charts. LiSA topped global song charts with her song "Gurenge" for Demon Slayer, and lately Yoasobi has done the same with their track "Idol" from Oshi no Ko.

What do you think about this take on Taylor Swift's record-breaking tour? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!