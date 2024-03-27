Netflix's Good Times Trailer Released

Netflix has been creating its fair share of original content since the streaming service first opened its doors to viewers, and original animated series continue to arrive fast and furious. Good Times has had a long history in the public zeitgeist, first debuting in 1974 and garnering six seasons. Now, the streaming service is hyping a new take on an old classic, looking to modernize the story of the Evans clan as animation fans can see in the newest trailer.

A major selling point of the new animated reboot is that it is produced, in part, by the original producers of the first television outing, the late Norman Lear and Act II Productions. One of the bigger names attached to the series as a producer is Seth MacFarlane, the prolific creator who has made a name for himself with the likes of Family Guy, American Dad, and The Orville to name a few. MacFarlane is joined by not only the late Norman Lear, but NBA's Steph Curry also has a role as producer. Ironically enough, the original series was a spin-off of the show, All In The Family, taking characters from that series and placing the spotlight squarely on them.

When Will The Good Times Roll?

As you can see from the trailer, this new take on the Evans' family will be far edgier than the original series. Fans can expect all ten episodes of the animated reboot to arrive on April 12th next month. Currently, the streaming service has yet to confirm whether the show will be greenlit for a second season.

The animated reboot has quite the cast, as the series has brought in some major talent to re-tell the Evans' journey. The cast includes Jay Pharoah as Junior, Marsai Martin as Grey, Yvette Nicole Brown as Beverly, Gerald Anthony 'Slink' Johnson as Dalvin, and JB Smoove as Reggie. Joining the main cast will be Norman Lear, Rashia Olayiwola, Venus DeMilo Thomas, and Jessica Mikayla.

If you want to learn more about this Good Times reboot, here's how Netflix describes the series, "In this edgy, irreverent reimagining of the TV classic, a new generation of the Evans family keeps their head above water in a Chicago housing project."

Will you be checking out the new animated reboot when it lands on Netflix next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Netflix's originals slate.