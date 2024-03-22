Netflix Announces Major Anime Series Arriving This Year

Netflix is all aboard the anime train as the streaming service has announced some BIG titles are hitting its platform in 2024.

By Evan Valentine

Netflix is no stranger to the world of anime, creating some big series and films to add to the ever-expanding roster of the genre. Recently, the streaming service has made waves with the likes of Delicious in Dungeon, Castlevania, Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of The Apocalypse, Pluto, and countless others. In a big announcement, Netflix has revealed that some of the biggest anime series and movies are about to arrive on its platform this year, giving fans more options as to where they can catch their anime favorites.

One major franchise that Netflix has dove right into is One Piece. Thanks to the success of the live-action adaptation, the streaming service has taken the chance to release new episodes of the anime adaptation on its platform weekly. This year will see the platform continuing to spread its anime wings with the likes of T.P Bon, The Blood of Zeus, Ultraman Rising, Beastars' Final Season, and Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance. As anime continues to grow in popularity around the world, it should come as no surprise that Netflix is looking to expand its coverage of the medium.

Anime x Live Action

Netflix has also made a name for itself recently with their live-action anime adaptations. While Cowboy Bebop failed to launch, the streaming service found success with the live-action One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Yu Yu Hakusho. Based on their track record, it will be interesting to see which franchises receive similar treatment. 

Which anime franchises do you want to see hit Netflix? What has been your favorite Netflix anime original to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix's anime exploration. 

Haikyu!!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season One & Jujutsu Kaisen 0

My Hero Academia Season 1 - 4 And My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

Yu Yu Hakusho

One Piece Film: Red

Black Clover

Mob Psycho 100

