Netflix Announces Major Anime Series Arriving This Year
Netflix is all aboard the anime train as the streaming service has announced some BIG titles are hitting its platform in 2024.
Netflix is no stranger to the world of anime, creating some big series and films to add to the ever-expanding roster of the genre. Recently, the streaming service has made waves with the likes of Delicious in Dungeon, Castlevania, Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of The Apocalypse, Pluto, and countless others. In a big announcement, Netflix has revealed that some of the biggest anime series and movies are about to arrive on its platform this year, giving fans more options as to where they can catch their anime favorites.
One major franchise that Netflix has dove right into is One Piece. Thanks to the success of the live-action adaptation, the streaming service has taken the chance to release new episodes of the anime adaptation on its platform weekly. This year will see the platform continuing to spread its anime wings with the likes of T.P Bon, The Blood of Zeus, Ultraman Rising, Beastars' Final Season, and Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance. As anime continues to grow in popularity around the world, it should come as no surprise that Netflix is looking to expand its coverage of the medium.
📣Get ready to binge on these must-watch titles coming to even more regions on Netflix by the end of 2024!— Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 22, 2024
💚 My Hero Academia S1-4
❤️ ONE PIECE FILM RED
💞 SPY x FAMILY S1
🧡 Haikyu!! S1-4
🖤 Black Clover S1-4
💙 JUJUTSU KAISEN S1 pic.twitter.com/Xtm4K8jz8a
Anime x Live Action
Netflix has also made a name for itself recently with their live-action anime adaptations. While Cowboy Bebop failed to launch, the streaming service found success with the live-action One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Yu Yu Hakusho. Based on their track record, it will be interesting to see which franchises receive similar treatment.
Which anime franchises do you want to see hit Netflix? What has been your favorite Netflix anime original to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix's anime exploration.
Haikyu!!
SPRING INTO THE SEASON OF HAIKYU!! on Netflix
SEASON 1 is coming March 25th BATTLE OF CONCEPTS and TALENT AND SENSE is coming April 1st— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 22, 2024
SEASON 2, KARASUNO HIGH SCHOOL VS SHIRATORIZAWA ACADEMY, and HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP are coming in 2024 pic.twitter.com/fRpv8dLfsT
Jujutsu Kaisen Season One & Jujutsu Kaisen 0
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 is coming to Netflix in 2024 pic.twitter.com/iv5PyCwHQY— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 22, 2024
My Hero Academia Season 1 - 4 And My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
MARK YOUR CALENDARS for March 25th – because MY HERO ACADEMIA: SEASONS 1-4 and TWO HEROES are coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/0qSQdLbWnQ— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 22, 2024
Yu Yu Hakusho
You can't end a good party without someone on the floor. YU YU HAKUSHO: SEASON 1 and 2 are now streaming.
Season 3 and 4 are coming April 15th! pic.twitter.com/cZgiJxh6nR— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 22, 2024
One Piece Film: Red
ready your sails for ONE PIECE FILM: RED – coming to Netflix on April 1st pic.twitter.com/xpGPFItjf1— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 22, 2024
Black Clover
it's a summer of BLACK CLOVER on Netflix.
SEASON 1 is coming April 1st— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 22, 2024
SEASONS 2-4 are coming in 2024 pic.twitter.com/xyfFX7zuak
Mob Psycho 100
get those psychokinetic powers in check because MOB PSYCHO 100: SEASONS 1 and 2 are coming to Netflix on April 15th pic.twitter.com/uZdcp5aXjk— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 22, 2024