Netflix Announces Major Anime Series Arriving This Year

Netflix is no stranger to the world of anime, creating some big series and films to add to the ever-expanding roster of the genre. Recently, the streaming service has made waves with the likes of Delicious in Dungeon, Castlevania, Seven Deadly Sins: The Four Knights of The Apocalypse, Pluto, and countless others. In a big announcement, Netflix has revealed that some of the biggest anime series and movies are about to arrive on its platform this year, giving fans more options as to where they can catch their anime favorites.

One major franchise that Netflix has dove right into is One Piece. Thanks to the success of the live-action adaptation, the streaming service has taken the chance to release new episodes of the anime adaptation on its platform weekly. This year will see the platform continuing to spread its anime wings with the likes of T.P Bon, The Blood of Zeus, Ultraman Rising, Beastars' Final Season, and Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance. As anime continues to grow in popularity around the world, it should come as no surprise that Netflix is looking to expand its coverage of the medium.

📣Get ready to binge on these must-watch titles coming to even more regions on Netflix by the end of 2024!



💚 My Hero Academia S1-4

❤️ ONE PIECE FILM RED

💞 SPY x FAMILY S1

🧡 Haikyu!! S1-4

🖤 Black Clover S1-4

💙 JUJUTSU KAISEN S1 pic.twitter.com/Xtm4K8jz8a — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 22, 2024

Anime x Live Action

Netflix has also made a name for itself recently with their live-action anime adaptations. While Cowboy Bebop failed to launch, the streaming service found success with the live-action One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Yu Yu Hakusho. Based on their track record, it will be interesting to see which franchises receive similar treatment.

Which anime franchises do you want to see hit Netflix? What has been your favorite Netflix anime original to date?