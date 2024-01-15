Grimsburg Releases First Episode for Free: Watch

Grimsburg kicked off the year with the special early premiere of its very first episode, and now FOX has shared the pilot for the animated series for free online! FOX's Animation Domination block will be going through some major changes later this year as not only have some shows (such as The Great North) for the midseason schedule, but later this Winter the block will even make some big schedule changes for long running animated series like Family Guy. This is all so fans can check out some of the new potential hits coming to the block in the near future.

Grimsburg will be returning for the rest of its debut season later this February, but following a special premiere of the first episode earlier this month, the debut episode has been shared for free with Animation Domination's official YouTube channel. The series introduces Jon Hamm's Marvin Flute as he returns to the titular Grimsburg to investigate a bloody murder and teases the kind of animated adventures we'll be seeing more. Check out the pilot episode below.

How to Watch Grimsburg

Grimsburg will be making its full premiere with FOX beginning on Sunday, February 18th. Starring Jon Hamm as Marvin Flute, Erinn Hayes as Harmony Flute, Rachel Dratch as Stan Flute, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Rufis Pentos and Mr. Flesh, Kevin Michael Richardson as Detective Greg Summers, and Greg Chun as Lieutenant John Kang, the series was created by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel (who also serve as co-executive producers alongside Jon Hamm) with Chadd Gindin also serving as showrunner and executive producer.

As for what to expect from the new series, FOX teases Grimsburg as such, "In Grimsburg, Marvin Flute (Jon Hamm) may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there's one mystery he still can't crack — his family. Now that he's back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he's got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know."

What do you think of the first episode for Grimsburg?