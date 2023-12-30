The Great North Season 4 First Look Released

The Great North is going to be making its return to FOX's Sunday evenings next year for the midseason schedule, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect for Season 4 of the animated series! The Great North Season 3 wrapped up its run some time ago, and fans have been waiting to see more episodes ever since. It was so quiet and without update, however, that some fans even wondered whether or not the animated series would even be getting a Season 4 at all. But thankfully, it was confirmed to be coming back with new episodes in January.

Scheduled to return for a new season with FOX beginning in January 2024, The Great North has shared the first look at what is coming in the new episodes. The newest trailer for the season sees the cast remix the theme songs to tease some of the wacky new adventures coming in Season 4 like Beef falling off his both, Judy acting out what looks to be a Top Gun parody, Ham getting addicted to saying "Yes Chef!" and more. Check out The Great North's new Season 4 trailer below.

How to Watch The Great North

The Great North Season 4 will be returning to FOX on Sundays at 9:30 PM EST beginning on January 7th, and the midseason premiere will be joining some other shakes up to the Sunday night schedule. Not only will it be premiering alongside the brand new Jon Hamm starring series, Grimsburg, but it will also be bumping out new episodes of Family Guy until much later in the year (and not on Sunday evenings at all). If you wanted to catch The Great North's first three seasons before the animated series returns for new episodes next year, you can find it now streaming with Hulu.

FOX teases The Great North as such, "Follow the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, Beef, does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy, whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy's older brother, Wolf, and his fiancé, Honeybee, her middle brother, Ham, and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, Moon. While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson, and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette, who appears to her in the northern lights."

What do you think of the first look at The Great North Season 4? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!